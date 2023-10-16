Man found in driveway of his Duarte home with fatal gunshot wound

A man was pronounced dead after being found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of his Duarte home Monday morning.

The shooting in the 1000 block of Kellwil Way was reported around 1:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Someone inside the home called authorities, reporting hearing several shots fired.

Arriving deputies found the unresponsive victim with a gunshot wound down in his driveway.

The unidentified man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Detective Gomez said.

The shooter apparently fled in a vehicle but investigators did not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

No weapon was found at the scene and a motive for the shooting was unclear.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

