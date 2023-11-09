Man found face down in Fresno parking lot had been shot, police said. Cops seek shooter

Detectives were looking for the gunman who killed an unhoused man found shot in a Fresno parking lot, police said Thursday.

Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man face down in a parking lot near Fountain Way and Cedar Avenue, police said.

There they found Daniel Payan, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, police said.

Investigators said they determined Payan was unhoused and had a confrontation with another person before he was shot.

Daniel Payan, 28, was killed in a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, according to Fresno Police. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police did not release a description of the suspected shooter, who fled on foot after the shooting, they said.

The violence marked the 27th intentional homicide so far this year in Fresno, police said. That includes three alleged DUI-related incidents.

There were 51 the same time last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.