Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting

Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus.

Deputies said they were in the area when they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Deputies have not released any other information regarding the shooting.

