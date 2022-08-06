Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Mount Baker neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood on Saturday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., police responded to Lake Washington Boulevard South and Lake Park Drive South after receiving reports of a person being shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that the victim was found in, who said the victim was shot at a separate location.

Homicide detectives and members of the Seattle Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

Police say Coleman Beach and the north entrance to Seafair will be closed for several hours Saturday morning as police continue their investigation. Seafair attendees are advised to find alternate routes until the area is reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.