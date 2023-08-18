Man found fatally injured while police investigate prowler in Kansas City’s Northland

One person is in custody after police discovered a fatally injured man inside a home while investigating a prowler in a neighborhood in Kansas City’s Northland, a police spokesman said Friday.

Officers responded to a call reporting a prowler shortly after midnight Friday at a home in the 400 block of Northwest 88th Street in the Sherrydale neighborhood of Kansas City, North, said Capt. Corey Carlisle with the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found and detained a person near the rear of the residence, Carlisle said.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives were directed to a nearby home in the 400 block of Northwest 88th Terrace. People at the home allowed officers inside where they found the unresponsive victim suffering from unspecified bodily trauma, Carlisle said.

Emergency medical crews responded to the home and declared the victim deceased.

Police said they have a person in custody and the circumstances surrounding the homicide were unknown. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area and collected evidence and searched for witnesses.

The killing marks the 129th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 106 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. As of Friday, Kansas City remained on pace with the deadliest year in its history.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provide to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.