Man found fatally shot along Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, CMPD says

A fatal shooting is under investigation along Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as James Tyler Brooks, 28, CMPD said.

The shooting happened Monday, Aug. 1, around 7:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road, near the intersection of West W.T. Harris, CMPD said in a news release.

Medic ambulance personnel pronounced Brooks dead of a gunshot wound at the scene, police said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Call for a welfare check leads to homicide in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

Homicide victim made it to Charlotte emergency room, but died at entrance, CMPD says

Woman hurt after escaping handcuffs, leaping from moving squad car, Pineville cops say