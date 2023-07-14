Man found fatally shot in backyard of Kansas City home, near Marlborough Green Space

A Kansas City man died from a suspected gunshot wound in a backyard of a home Friday — making the 132nd killing in the metro area this year.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to a call after 9 a.m. Friday near the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace, according to the police department’s news release. The shooting happened near Marlborough Green Space.

Emergency medical services arrived after the officers and declared the victim deceased at the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation. The department is also assisting victims of violent crime by funding for temporary or permanent relocation through Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime.

The death comes one day after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle near Linwood Boulevard and Troost Avenue, about 8 miles from this shooting. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The killing is the 109th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city had seen 83 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.