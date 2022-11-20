Man found fatally shot in backyard of Titusville home

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Titusville police visited a vacant lot off DeLeon Avenue Thursday afternoon to search for evidence in relation to a 15-year missing persons case.

TITUSVILLE — A man who was found shot early Sunday in the backyard of a Titusville home has died of his injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported to police at about 2 a.m., with reports of a man lying in the darkened backyard of a home in the 200 block of Coronado Boulevard. Officers arrived within minutes and found the wounded man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries but was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Investigators believe the shooter or shooters knew the victim. No arrests have been made.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was found in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” Titusville Police said Sunday in a prepared statement.

The shooting death was the 39th reported homicide to take place in Brevard County this year.

Authorities said that any potential witnesses or others with information were eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 pending an arrest. Those with information can call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

