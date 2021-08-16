Man found fatally shot in bar parking lot in St. Paul's Como area

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 16—A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a vehicle in a bar parking lot in St. Paul's Como neighborhood early Monday.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 12:45 a.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Lexington Parkway. Officers discovered an unresponsive man in the lot of Ted's Recreation and rendered aid, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The police department will release his name after it's confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office.

Police are looking for witnesses and evidence as they investigate the circumstances of the shooting; Davis said it was too early to tell whether the man had been in the bar.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the 17th of the year in St. Paul. There had been 19 at this time last year.

