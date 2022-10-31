Man found fatally shot behind a building in a Kansas City apartment complex

A man was found fatally shot Sunday evening behind a building of a Kansas City apartment complex, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the Canyon Creek apartments and townhomes in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Once there, police were directed to the victim who was behind one of the apartment buildings. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. Upon arrival, emergency medical crews declared the victim deceased, Becchina said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the victim was in the parking lot “when he had an interaction with one or more” people that led to shots being fired, he said. The victim was struck by gunfire. He was found unresponsive next to a neighboring building.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence and looked for witnesses to try to determine who shot the man and the what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was available.

The killing is Kansas City’s 142nd homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, there were 157 homicides reported, the second highest number of killings in the city’s history. Kansas City’s deadliest year was in 2020, with 182 killings.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arresting in the case.