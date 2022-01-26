Man found fatally shot behind shopping center in Newport News’ first homicide of 2022

Newport News Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year after officers found a man fatally shot Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Mercury Boulevard at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Two large blood stains could be seen at the scene Wednesday afternoon, on the pavement behind a strip of businesses in the Newmarket Shopping Center.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and medics pronounced him dead at 7:57 a.m.

Police have not released the man’s identity, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Staff writer Peter Dujardin contributed to this report.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com