Man found fatally shot in Belle Glade

Stock crime scene tape

BELLE GLADE — A man was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the city early Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a shooting at about 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Street in Belle Glade. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police did not disclose the man's name, age, or any other identifying information.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. The man's death would be the 68th homicide in the county this year, according to the Palm Beach Post Homicides Tracker.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man found fatally shot early Sunday in Belle Glade