Man found fatally shot a block away from where a woman was gunned down in East St. Louis

The body of a 42-year-old man was found a block away from where a woman was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in East St. Louis, authorities said.

Sanchez James was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of South 15th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Preliminary information indicates the two shootings are possibly related, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. No other details were released by investigators.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the body of 45-year-old Danielle A. Braddix was found in the 500 block of South 14th Street. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Dye said.

Illinois State Police agents and East St. Louis Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of South 14th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the homicide, state police said in a statement.

Braddix was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:30 p.m., Dye said.

The shooting deaths on Tuesday occurred a day after a 21-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were injured in a shooting on Monday in the 1100 block of North 13th Street. One man was arrested in this case.