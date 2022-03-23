Man found fatally shot in car near downtown Raleigh, police say

A Tuesday night shooting near downtown Raleigh left a 28-year-old man dead, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue, just east of downtown, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene to find William Michael Hill suffering from gunshot wounds in a car.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

It was at least the seventh homicide in the city so far this year.

The News & Observer has asked police for more information about the shooting and any suspects or motives in the case.

Police ask those with information on the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.