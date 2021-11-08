Man found fatally shot in car on NC 55, Durham police say

The Durham Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car Sunday on N.C. 55.

The man, whom police did not identify, was found near Latitude Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle stopped in a lane when they found him.

He had been shot and died at the scene, police said.

The investigation shut down all lanes of the highway between Latitude Drive and Riddle Road Sunday night.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Those who provide information leading to an arrest can earn cash rewards and do not have to identify themselves.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police for more information about the victim and how the shooting occurred.

Homicides are up this year in Durham.

As of Oct. 9, the latest data available in the Police Department website, there had been 39 criminal homicides in Durham, up from 24 by the same date last year.

From 2016-20, the city averaged 34 homicides by the same date.