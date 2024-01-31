Man found fatally shot in car on Loop 202 in Mesa. Here's what we know

Authorities are still seeking the person who fatally shot a motorist on Loop 202 in Mesa.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a trooper spotted what was thought to be a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder of eastbound Loop 202 near Alma School Road in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The trooper found an unresponsive male, later identified as 50-year-old Mesa resident Keith Henion, in the driver's seat, according to the agency.

The trooper entered the vehicle to make a welfare check and found the Henion had a gunshot wound, the agency said. Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Henion dead.

DPS was investigating the shooting as a homicide. There are no updates to the case as of Wednesday morning, according to agency spokesman Bart Graves.Anyone with any information on the case was asked to contact DPS at 602-223-2212 or azdps.gov/tips and reference incident No. I24005725.

