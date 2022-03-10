Man found fatally shot in carport outside Greenville County home

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was shot Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Emily Lane after receiving a call regarding gunshots.

Once there, they found a man in a carport suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man was shot at least once and died later at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity has not yet been released and an autopsy is planned for Thursday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

No suspects have been identified.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man found fatally shot in carport outside Greenville County SC home