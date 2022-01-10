Man found fatally shot in Dickerson Pike motel, Nashville police say

A man was found shot to death inside a Dickerson Pike motel Sunday morning, Nashville police reported.

Police identified the man was Gary O. McClain, 60. He was found by motel staff at 10 a.m. inside a room at the Savoy Motel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man found shot in Dickerson Pike motel, Nashville police say