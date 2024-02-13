Man fatally shot overnight in Durham is city’s 3rd unsolved killing in under a week

The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Barton Street early Tuesday morning.

It was the third fatal shooting in the city in under a week,

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Barton Street south of downtown, according to a news release.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police released no other information, including the man’s name and age or a possible suspect.

The Durham Police Department is now investigating three homicides in under a week.

▪ Gregory Wayne Headen, 53, of Durham was fatally shot Saturday on Guess Road, near the intersection with Horton Road in northern Durham.

▪ Laron Dante Allen, 40, was fatally shot Thursday morning on the 4500 block of Denfield Street in Durham.

Police have not made any arrests or announced any suspects in either of those homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator G. Silla at 919-560-4440 ext. 29310 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Shootings were down in January

As of Feb. 3, the most recent date for which statistics are available, 10 people had been shot in Durham this year, one of them fatally, according to police statistics.

That was down from 21 people and 18 people who were shot by the same date in 2023 and 2022, respectively.