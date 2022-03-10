Man found fatally shot at east-side apartments on North Ritter early Thursday, police say

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a man found shot in a neighborhood on the east side of the city.

Officers initially were called to apartments in the 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue near East 18th Street before 3 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 on a report of a person down. Arriving Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man outside and discovered he had a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Homicide detectives arrived and opened an investigation. No additional information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or matthew.melkey@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man found shot at east-side apartments