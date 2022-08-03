Man found fatally shot on Gillis Road in Stockton identified by medical examiner

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man found fatally shot in east Stockton on Friday, July 29.

A man found fatally shot in east Stockton on Friday has been identified as 25-year-old Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr. of Stockton.

San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies found Vega with gunshot wounds on South Gillis Road near Highway 4 on July 29, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he had died.

Deputies initially reported to Gillis Road following a wellness check call about a man slumped over in a vehicle, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sandra Mendez.

