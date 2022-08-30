Man found fatally shot at Hammer Lane apartments; new details emerge in weekend shootings

Stockton police investigate at the scene of a homicide of a 21-year-old man who was shot in a car in the parking lot of the Meridian Pointe Apartment Homes on Monday, Aug. 20, 2022.

A 21-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday morning at the Meridian Pointe Apartment Homes on Tam O'Shanter Drive and Hammer Lane in Stockton, police said.

At 6:41 a.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting near 800 E. Hammer Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.

The man was found shot inside a car, police said, in the parking lot of the apartment complex at the intersection of Hammer and Tam O'Shanter. Medics said the man died at the scene, the post stated.

Police investigate the homicide of a 21-year-old man discovered shot in a car in the parking lot of the Meridian Pointe Apartment Homes in Stockton on Monday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Police Department said in a separate post on Tuesday that a bullet was discovered in the body of a 19-year-old man who was found in the road Saturday morning and later died.

Just before noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers responded to a call about a man down on Porterfield Court in Lincoln Village, the post stated. The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The following Monday, Aug. 29, medical examiners informed the police that a bullet had been found in the man's body, the post stated.

On Tuesday, medical examiners also identified a man who died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex near 600 E. Oak St. early Sunday morning.

The man was identified as Joey Costa, 57, from the Stockton area, according to Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police did not share any information about motives or suspects in the shootings.

