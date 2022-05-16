Man found fatally shot on Indianapolis' west side

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the city's west side, police say.

Police responded to a report of a person down around 8 a.m. at 6445 W. Washington St., according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release. They arrived to find the man unresponsive and with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at the scene.

IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation.

The man has not been identified. An arrest has not been made.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Cate Charron is an intern at the IndyStar. You can contact her on Twitter at @CateCharron or email at CCharron@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man found fatally shot on city's west side