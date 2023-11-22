A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Apple Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Apple Valley.

At 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, Apple Valley deputies responded to the report of a dead man in the 14400 block of Navajo Road, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

The area is between Kiowa Road and Ramona Avenue, north of Highway 18.

When investigators arrived, they searched a white Chevrolet Malibu with dark-tinted windows. The car was parked outside a home on Navajo Road.

A yellow police tarp was used to cover the majority of the victim's body, which was slouched in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The name and age of the victim hasn't been released.

Multiple evidence markers were seen on the ground near the vehicle, which also had one on its roof.

Navajo Road, between Kiowa Road and Ramona Avenue, was temporarily closed during the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Apple Valley