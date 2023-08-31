Man found fatally shot inside unit at Belltown senior apartments

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Seattle Police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Langdon & Anne Simons Senior Apartments at Third Avenue and Blanchard Street, at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Officers gave him aid while medics were on the way, but he died at the scene.

What led up to the shooting is not known.

The Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives were at the scene as officers secured the area.

Police inside the building are gathering evidence and looking at surveillance video.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.