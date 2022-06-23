Man found fatally shot inside Des Moines home

One man is dead and a second man is in custody after a shooting in Des Moines Wednesday night.

At 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of South 208th Street where they found the body of a man inside.

A second man, who is believed to be the suspect in the shooting, was taken into custody.

Des Mines police said they don’t yet know how the victim and suspect are connected, but said there is no threat to the community.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, South 208th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues was closed and expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP