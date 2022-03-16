Man found fatally shot inside crashed vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, city police say

Baltimore police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found inside a vehicle that crashed in the city overnight.

At 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Cross County Boulevard, between the Mount Washington and Cheswolde neighborhoods, for a shooting and found a vehicle crashed nearby.

Inside the crashed vehicle, officers found an unidentified man who was suffering from gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old passenger who was injured from the crash. They were both taken to area hospitals.

Police said the shooting victim was pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital.

T.J. Smith, a former Baltimore Police Department spokesman and Anne Arundel County police officer, tweeted about a large number of shots, which he said he could hear from his home.

“Sounded like it was in my backyard and with a kid in bed, like most parents, it’s unnerving,” he said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.