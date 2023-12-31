Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Rochester; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in the area of Avenue D and Bauman Street in Rochester.

Rochester police say officers responded to the area around 8:15 p.m. Saturday and located the man in the vehicle. Police said the man was shot at least once in the torso.

First aid was attempted on the man, who died shortly after, police said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man found shot inside vehicle in Rochester NY; investigation underway