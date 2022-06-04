Man found fatally shot inside crashed car near Charlotte airport, police say

A man died after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a tree in southeast Charlotte on Saturday around noon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Leake Street, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a crashed car near a tree who had gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

There have been at least 41 homicides in the city this year, police data shows. This is the second shooting on Saturday. Jaquan Krider, 20, died after being shot multiple times near the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard around midnight.

Anyone with information about either shooting can call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective. Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.