Man found fatally shot inside vacant building south of downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances involving a dead body found Friday night in a vacant residential building in the Elliot Park neighborhood near downtown.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a body at the vacant building in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. The found an unidentified man inside the building with a fatal gunshot wound.

Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis police processed the scene and collected evidence. No arrests have been reported.