Man found fatally shot in Kansas City parking lot early Monday, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot early Monday morning in Kansas City.

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, in a nearby parking lot, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Foreman said. He was unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting was one of two overnight in Kansas City that left people dead. Another was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m., in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road where three people were shot — one fatally.

The killing on Hickman Mills Drive marks the 144th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 176 homicides.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.