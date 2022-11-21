Man found fatally shot in Kansas City apartment building early Monday, police say

A man was fatally shot early Monday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Armour Boulevard, where they found the man unresponsive inside an apartment building, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and looking for witnesses, but no suspect information is known at this time, Foreman said.

This was the 145th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 134 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.