Man found fatally shot in Kansas City residential street Friday morning, police say

A man was found fatally shot in a northeast Kansas City neighborhood Friday morning, according to Kansas City police.

Officers arrived at the 3500 block of Roberts Street after callers reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man lying in a residential street, according to Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department. Police were directed to a vehicle in front of a residence, where the victim was discovered lying unresponsive beside it.

The officers rendered first-aid before emergency medical services arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

While no suspect information has yet been made available, Becchina said detectives are working with potential witnesses and canvassing the area.

Police are asking those who may have seen or heard something related to the case to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

This is the city’s 39th homicide this year, as compared to 36 homicides by this time last year, according to data tracked by The Star.