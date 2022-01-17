Man found fatally shot in lobby of his Manhattan building

A Manhattan apartment tenant was found with a fatal gunshot shot wound in the lobby of his building early Sunday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a man shot at the building on W. 176th St. near Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights about 1:55 a.m., cops said. When they arrived, Lamar Brown, 44, was found unconscious in the building lobby with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, but he could not be saved.

Police made no immediate arrests and were still searching for the gunman Sunday night.