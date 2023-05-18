San Bernardino County homicide officials are investigating after the body of a man was found fatally shot near the Mojave Desert city of Needles.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a desert area in Needles after a California Highway Patrol officer discovered a dead man near a truck.

Needles deputies responded to a desert area west of Interstate 95 and south of Highway 163 near Needles. Authorities found the body and determined that the man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The SBC specialized investigations division – homicide detail assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

At this time, it is unknown when the murder occurred. The victim was transported to the SBC Sheriff-Coroner’s Office where identification and next-of-kin notification are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man found fatally shot in the Mojave Desert city of Needles