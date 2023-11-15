Man found fatally shot in Munhall apartment complex

Nov. 15—Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Wednesday in Munhall.

According to a 911 dispatcher, EMS and police arrived to the 500 block of E. Ninth Ave. around 4 a.m.

Police said a man in his early 30s was shot and killed inside an apartment complex, according to TribLIVE news partner WTAE.

The unidentified victim was dead when authorities arrived on scene, police said.

As of 5:30 a.m., police remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .