Man found fatally shot near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte, CMPD reports

Mark Price
A man was killed Wednesday, April 20, near north Charlotte’s Northlake Mall, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, CMPD said in a news release. The man was found near a Wendy’s restaurant, WBTV reports.

“Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call,” CMPD said. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult subject who had sustained a gunshot wound. The subject was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Investigators did not say if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

