Man found fatally shot near I-17, Cactus Road in Phoenix is identified

A man found shot dead last week in north Phoenix has been identified.

The remains of William Mielke, 70, were found at about 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the southbound Black Canyon Access Road just north of Cactus Road by officers responding to reports of an injured person, according to Phoenix police. An autopsy revealed Mielke had a fatal gunshot wound from a small caliber firearm, according to police.

Police announced on Tuesday that Mielke had been identified as the man killed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to give an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) and provide an anonymous tip. Police said rewards will be paid out for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: William Mielke identified as man fatally shot near Interstate 17 in Phoenix