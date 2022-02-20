Man found fatally shot near apartment complex around 32nd Street, Thomas Road

A Phoenix police vehicle.

A man was found fatally shot near 32nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found the man dead near an apartment complex in the area of 32nd and Harvard streets, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky said.

On Sunday, police said detectives had learned there was a shooting involving the man and other people around 2:20 a.m. at a nearby strip mall.

A suspect had not been identified as of Sunday.

No further details were immediately available.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found fatally shot near apartment complex in northeast Phoenix