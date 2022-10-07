Man found fatally shot outside Lancaster, SC, home near downtown, police say

Police in Lancaster are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot late Thursday, officials said.

The victim was found dead after 9 p.m. outside a Cedar Street home near downtown, the Lancaster Police Department said in a statement.

Officials have not said if the man lived at or near the residence.

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.

Lancaster city police and other law enforcement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s violent crime task force are investigating.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

