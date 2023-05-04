Man found fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments

A 32-year-old Mansfield man was found fatally shot around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Harwood Apartments, off Park Avenue West, marking the city's third homicide in nine days, according to Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

The deceased was identified as Malcom Mason, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

His body was taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, coroner's investigator Bob Ball said Thursday morning.

Victim injured in another shooting Wednesday night

In another shooting Wednesday night, a victim was wounded at a barbershop at 103 Sturges Ave., police said. The victim was in surgery with several gunshot wounds Wednesday night, police said.

5 homicides in Mansfield in 2023

Wednesday night's homicide marks the fifth in the city this year.

The city has seen five homicides through early May in 2023, and five homicides for the entire year in 2022.

Nayshawn Lovett, 16, of Mansfield was shot and killed Jan. 3 at the Quality Inn & Suites on 500 N. Trimble Road. The Mansfield police said 31-year-old Monteles Holland was arrested in connection to the boy's murder.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, of Mansfield, was shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill St.

Khiren Willis, 22, was shot and killed in the 500 block of West Fourth St. on May 2.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, was fatally shot Sunday on Dunbilt Court.

Malcom Mason, 32, of Mansfield, was fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments Wednesday night.

