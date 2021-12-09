Man found fatally shot outside a Northeast Baltimore home Thursday, police say

A man was found fatally shot outside a home in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday morning, city police said.

Officers were called at 8:20 a.m. to the the 800 block of Holder Ave., where they found the victim in the front yard of a home in the Waltherson neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the man or any information on possible suspects.

The killing is the city’s 320th so far this year. There were 310 homicides at the same time last year.

Also on Thursday, police announced the arrest of 37-year-old Derrick Creek in an Oct. 30 homicide. Police said Creek shot and killed 46-year-old Johns Wilford Jr. in the 1000 block of Hillman St. in East Baltimore.

Police did not provide a motive in the killing. Creek did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.