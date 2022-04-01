Man found fatally shot outside Green Tree Inn, second death in Victorville in 24 hours

Sheriff’s officials reported that on Friday, deputies located a deceased man outside the Green Tree near Seventh Street in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials on Friday have launched a second homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot outside the Green Tree Inn in Victorville.

“Shots were heard in the area at about 2:12 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased person (a man) at the location,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials did not identify the man, however, Huerta said more information on the incident would be available soon.

The Green Tree Inn is located near the corner of Seventh Street and Green Tree Boulevard, just east of Interstate 15.

Forrest Avenue shooting

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue after a neighbor heard gunshots outside his residence and witnessed a man down in a driveway.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man, later identified as 34-year-old Robert Montoya, a homeless individual, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies began CPR on the Montoya until medical aid personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. He was pronounced deceased shortly after, authorities said.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation on Montoya’s death. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding both cases is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Both stories are developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man found fatally shot outside Green Tree Inn, 2nd death in Victorville in 24 hours