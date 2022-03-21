Man found fatally shot in parking lot of south Kansas City apartments

A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Jefferson Place apartments in south Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a call reporting that shots had been fired shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at the apartment complex near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Holiday Drive, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers were directed to the apartment’s parking lot where they found a man who was unresponsive. Emergency medical workers responded to the scene and declared the man dead, Becchina said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available. No suspect information was available either.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 31st of the year, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2021, there were 157 homicides, the second-deadliest year in Kansas City’s history.

Detectives were hoping someone at the complex witnessed or heard the shooting or saw something that would help them piece together the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There’s a reward of up to $25,000 leading to an arrest in this homicide.