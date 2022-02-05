Man found fatally shot, Paterson's fourth homicide of the year

PATERSON — Law enforcement authorities said that they found a man fatally shot in front of a Van Houten Street home – the city's fourth homicide of the year.

Police found the man, whose identity was not released as of early Saturday afternoon, at 11:20 p.m. Friday after being dispatched to the area "in response to shots fired," according to a news release issued by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Paterson Police Department.

"Medical personnel arrived and the male victim was pronounced deceased on scene," authorities said in the release. "The victim’s identification is pending further investigation."

All four of the city's homicides have taken place in the 4th Ward – including one case in which the weapon used was a rock. Friday's homicide was the 12th shooting reported in the city so far this year – the 10th in the 4th Ward.

As cities across the nation saw a rise in homicides on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paterson set records for homicides in each of the last two years, with 27 in 2020 and 29 in 2021.

The latest homicide occurred just three days after another fatal shooting outside of an apartment building on East 19th Avenue. Police said that a 43-year-old Paterson resident, Juan Soto, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide additional details about Friday's homicide but said in the release that they plan to release "more information as it becomes available."

Authorities said that anyone with information may call the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or may call the the Paterson Police detective bureau at 973-321-1120.

Joe Malinconico of the Paterson Press contributed to this article.

Email: koloff@northjersey.com

Twitter: @abbottkoloff

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson police find man fatally shot, fourth homicide of 2022