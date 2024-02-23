Man found fatally shot after report of burglary in Upper Deerfield

UPPER DEERFIELD - One man is dead, another is charged and a third person is being sought after a shooting inside a home here.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, when State Police troopers responded to a burglary in progress at a home on Old Deerfield Pike, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The troopers were met by Kevin Lucero, 24, who said a man had been shot inside the house, a police statement said.

Victim shot during altercation Attempted murder charge after daylight shooting on campus of Rutgers University-Camden

The shooting victim —, Silvestre Marroquin, 31, of Bridgeton — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man who had been with Marroquin fled before troopers arrived, said an account from the prosecutor's ofice.

That man is being sought.

A search of the home and vehicles on the property led to the discovery of three handguns, two of which were ghost guns, police said.

Investigators also seized a "large sum of cash," a butcher knife and a cellphone, police said.

Lucero was charged with possession of prohibited weapons, the ghost guns. He was held in Cumberland County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The charge is only an allegation. Lucero has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Man found slain in Upper Deerfield after police answer burglary call