Man found fatally shot in Sanford apartment, deputies say

A man was found dead inside his apartment Tuesday night following a fatal shooting in unincorporated Sanford, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Petunia Terrace in Vista Haven Apartments just before 8:15 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings and blood in a breezeway, as well as blood on a locked apartment door.

Deputies forced their way inside and found a man dead inside, later identified as 33-year-old Phillip Michael McCrimmon Martin, of Orlando.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, text 8477 or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650. Callers can remain anonymous and tips that lead to the arrest could lead to a reward.

