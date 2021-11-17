Man found fatally shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday, police say

Baltimore police say a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, the department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting in a homeless encampment in the area of the 100 block of W. Patapsco Ave. in South Baltimore around 1:35 p.m. and found an unidentified adult man who’d been shot.

Medics were called to the scene who pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

The man’s death means the city is one killing away from reaching 300 homicides for the year, which would mark the seventh straight year Baltimore has reached the grim milestone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.