Man found fatally shot in south Charlotte after police respond to Medic call

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in south Charlotte, the department said Monday.

Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, near South Boulevard, after responding to assist Medic around 2:15 p.m. The man died at the scene, police said.

Police did not release more details about the victim, nor information about a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a detective. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

CMPD is already investigating a weekend homicide that left a 25-year-old man dead on Cherrycrest Lane, about 3.5 miles north.

Monday’s reported death marked the 81st homicide in Charlotte in 2022, according to an unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer.

This is a developing story.