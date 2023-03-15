Man found fatally shot in southside Muncie duplex

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was found dead, apparently of one or more gunshot wounds, in a southside duplex early Wednesday.

Delaware County emergency dispatchers at 3:22 a.m. received a report of gunfire in a southside Muncie neighborhood.

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, officers observed "what appeared to be several bullet holes" in a duplex in the 1300 block of East 10th Street.

A man was found dead in that residence.

Criswell said the Muncie Police Department was "actively investigating this homicide," and asked anyone with related information to call the MPD detective division at 765-747-4867.

"There is no active threat to the community at this time," the deputy chief said in a release.

(This story will be updated.)

